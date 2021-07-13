After the J&J Covid vaccine, there was a ‘increased risk’ of a rare nerve disorder, according to the US.

The US Food and Drug Administration revised the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine’s warning labels on Monday to include information regarding a “increased risk” of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological illness (GBS).

The revelation is a further setback for the business, which received an emergency use authorization for its injection in February but has only played a tiny role in the coronavirus vaccination effort in the United States.

Officials have found 100 preliminary reports of GBS after around 12.5 million doses were administered, according to persons familiar with the case, based on a study of a federal vaccination safety monitoring system.

95 of the reports were serious enough to necessitate hospitalization. One death has been reported.

GBS is a neurological condition in which the immune system attacks nerve cells, resulting in muscle weakness or, in the worst cases, paralysis.

It affects 3,000 to 6,000 persons in the United States each year, with the majority of them recovering.

In most people, symptoms occurred within 42 days after receiving the vaccination, according to the revised warning label for caregivers and recipients, and “the chance of this occurring is quite low.”

If people suffer weakness or tingling sensations, especially in the legs or arms, that worsen or extend to other regions of the body, they should seek medical help right soon.

Walking difficulties, difficulty with facial motions such as speaking, chewing, or swallowing, double vision or inability to move the eyes, and loss of bladder or bowel function are all reasons to seek immediate medical attention.

While the FDA continues to collaborate with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccination safety monitoring, sources say the agency “continues to determine that the known and potential benefits clearly outweigh the known and possible hazards.”

Certain immunizations, including some seasonal influenza vaccines and a shingles vaccine, have been linked to an elevated risk of GBS.

The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines, on the other hand, have yet to show a similar signal.

The J&J vaccine has had serious manufacturing problems, and a Baltimore plant that makes it has been closed for three months due to contamination concerns.

In April, the shot was also put on hold due to an increased risk of clotting in a rare type of clotting that usually affects young women.

The suspension was lifted after it was assessed that the threat was minimal and that the advantages still outweighed the risks, but the incident resulted in a long-term decline in demand.

The information arrives as. Brief News from Washington Newsday.