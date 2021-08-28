After the IS attack on the Kabul Airlift, the US warns that the threat of terrorism remains.

The Pentagon stated Friday that there are still “serious threats” to the large airlift operation at Kabul airport, a day after a suicide bombing on a crowd attempting to evacuate Taliban-controlled Afghanistan killed at least 85 people, including 13 US personnel.

The blast, which was claimed by the Islamic State terrorist group, was directed at US soldiers, but it was felt most strongly by the crowds of Afghans fleeing the Taliban who flocked to the airport in a desperate attempt to board a flight out.

According to multiple officials, at least 72 people were killed, including 13 American personnel, in an attack that came after a chorus of warnings from international countries of an impending threat.

On Friday, US military spokesperson John Kirby stated, “We still feel there are genuine concerns… specific, credible threats.”

More than 5,000 people remain inside the airport to be evacuated, according to a US general, who stressed that airlifts would continue “until the very last moment.”

US President Joe Biden, determined to bring the two-decade-long conflict in Afghanistan to a close, has stated that the airlift will finish on August 31.

Biden, who is under fire for his administration’s handling of the Afghan issue, promised to hold those responsible accountable.

“We are not going to forgive. We are not going to forget. “We’re going to get you and make you pay,” he threatened.

The Pentagon also stated that just one explosion occurred, rather than two as earlier reported.

According to the White House, about 105,000 people have been transported out of Afghanistan since August 14, the day before the Taliban stormed to power.

On Friday, certain Western allies, notably the United Kingdom and Spain, declared the termination of their airlifts, following the lead of countries like Canada and Australia earlier in the week.

Many have cautioned that getting all at-risk Afghans out by Tuesday will be impossible.

In comparison to their previous reign of terror, which ended in 2001 when the US invaded Afghanistan in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, the Taliban have vowed a gentler rule.

However, many Afghans fear retaliation for cooperating with foreign forces, Western missions, or the previous US-backed administration, as well as a return to their harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

According to AFP reporters, some evacuation planes resumed on Friday morning, with lines of people observed forming on the airport, although there were no further crowds near the blast sites.

The Taliban had also closed off the key roads leading to the airport. Brief News from Washington Newsday.