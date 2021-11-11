After the inflation scare, stocks are mostly up.

On Thursday, stock markets mainly climbed as traders shrugged aside fears about rising inflation in the United States.

Following gains in Asia’s major markets, Europe’s key equities indices finished higher.

In lunchtime trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent, but the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq were up.

On Wednesday, the major US markets fell for the second day in a row after data showed the US consumer price index touched a 31-year high last month, placing further pressure on the US Federal Reserve to intervene to keep inflation from spiraling out of control.

Officials from the Federal Reserve have stated that the increase in inflation is only temporary and that the global economy will gradually return to normalcy next year.

According to ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada, Thursday’s stock market advances “would suggest investors are not too persuaded the Fed would reverse course at its next policy meeting in December, even though inflation indications have truly strained the central bank’s ‘transitory’ term.”

“The market may give the Fed a little more leeway just in case we’ve reached peak inflation,” Razaqzada said.

Investors are concerned that the Federal Reserve would boost interest rates to manage escalating inflation.

“Because it has not coincided with either a rise in the real yields of (US) Treasuries or weakening in corporate profitability,” said Oliver Allen of Capital Economics, US shares have likely “shrugged off” this year’s surge in inflation.

The likelihood of a rate hike helped the dollar gain ground versus other major currencies, while oil prices recovered after falling due to fears about inflation.

Due to weaker demand in big customers China and India, as well as increased energy prices, OPEC decreased its prediction for global oil demand growth in 2021.

While central bankers have attempted to assuage inflation fears, analysts believe the misery is far from over.

“The inflation picture is likely to get worse before it gets better,” Wells Fargo & Co.’s Sarah House predicted.

The prospect for growth was also in the spotlight, as Brussels boosted its prediction for eurozone output this year on Thursday.

At the same time, official data revealed that the UK’s economic recovery slowed dramatically in the third quarter due to supply limitations as countries reopened following pandemic lockdowns.

The FTSE 100 index in London, on the other hand, finished 0.6 percent higher.

Back in Asia, Bloomberg News reported that Evergrande has paid interest on bonds once more, calming concerns about the company’s impending demise and potential contagion outside of China.

