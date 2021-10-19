After the GameStop frenzy, an SEC report raises concerns about trading apps.

US securities authorities looking into the inexplicable rise in GameStop stock in January called for a closer look at “game-like” elements on some trading platforms on Monday.

The wild market fluctuations last winter, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission report studying volatility in GameStop and other so-called “meme” companies, emphasized the need for “possible investigation and additional consideration” of strategies to promote “fair, order, and efficient” markets.

“Consideration should be given to whether game-like features and celebratory animations that are likely intended to produce positive feedback from trading induce investors to trade more than they would otherwise,” the 45-page SEC report said.

The study follows SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s recent statements, in which he condemned “gamification” on the online platform Robinhood, which is popular with younger investors.

Although Robinhood is credited with introducing a generation of new individual investors to the stock market, opponents argue the platform’s features can make it addicting.

The SEC report details GameStop’s meteoric increase from a low of just under $20 per barrel at the end of 2020 to a high of $483 on January 12 amid frantic activity.

According to certain financial media, the increase was fueled, at least in part, by retail investors coordinating on the Reddit platform in an effort to retaliate against short sellers.

GameStop’s moves, according to seasoned investors, were unrelated to basic worries about the company’s financial performance and outlook.

“Whether prompted by a desire to crush short sellers and profit from the resulting gain in price, or by belief in the fundamentals of GameStop, it was positive sentiment, not buying-to-cover, that maintained the weeks-long price appreciation of GameStop stock,” the SEC report said.

jmb/md