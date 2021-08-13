After the fund fiasco, Credit Suisse will hire risk experts.

After the financial meltdowns at Greensill and Archegos, Credit Suisse announced Friday that it will appoint two risk management veterans to its board of directors.

Since taking over in April in the wake of the financial meltdowns, the bank’s new chairman, Antonio Horta-Osorio, has pledged to make risk management a top focus.

Axel Lehmann, a former executive of Swiss rival UBS, has been proposed as chair of the risk committee by Credit Suisse. The Swiss is an adjunct professor at St. Gallen University.

Richard Meddings, the interim chairman of the risk committee since his predecessor abruptly quit in April, would succeed him.

Juan Colombas, a non-executive director and member of ING’s audit and risk committees, was also nominated to join the board. The Spaniard has also worked for Lloyds Banking Group as a senior executive.

On October 1, Credit Suisse’s board of directors will host an extraordinary general meeting to elect the two new members.

Horta-Osorio said in a statement that the two “will make a significant contribution as we shape the bank’s strategic realignment and enhance our culture of risk management and personal responsibility and accountability,” citing their three decades of expertise in financial services.

Credit Suisse lost $5.5 billion as a result of the collapse of US hedge fund Archegos earlier this year.

An external examination into the Archegos debacle discovered a failure to appropriately manage risk at Switzerland’s second largest bank.

The bank has also been repaying investors who put money into funds linked to the collapse of British financial firm Greensill with billions of pounds.

The Greensill probe is likely to wrap up in the third quarter.