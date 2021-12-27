After the flight returns to the United States, Delta mentions the new China Covid Rules.

After rerouting a China-bound flight back to the United States, Delta Air Lines cited new Chinese cleanliness standards on Monday, drawing condemnation from Chinese authorities.

The flight from Seattle to Shanghai was meant to land in Shanghai on December 21, but it returned to Seattle in the middle of the journey. The reversal was due to new Chinese rules released earlier that day in response to the latest Covid-19 rise, according to Delta.

“The new cleaning processes demand significant additional ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta,” a representative for the airline stated. “We apologize for any trouble this has caused customers, and we are working to rebook them on alternate flights.” According to Chinese state media, the Chinese consulate in San Francisco complained that some Chinese people were stranded on board with expired visas and Covid-19 tests that no longer satisfied time requirements.

Thousands of flights have been canceled in recent days as the Omicron version of Covid-19 affects airline staff and disrupts travel plans for many consumers, according to Delta and other major US carriers.

China, like other countries, is fighting the virus’s newest outbreak.

In a move to prevent the country’s largest epidemic in 21 months, the Chinese city of Xi’an strengthened Covid-19 regulations to the “strictest” level on Monday, banning residents from driving cars throughout town.