After the fall of the Soviet Union, the United States became ‘arrogant,’ according to Gorbachev.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States became “arrogant and self-confident,” leading to the expansion of the NATO military alliance, according to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

President Vladimir Putin has become increasingly adamant in recent years that NATO is coming dangerously near to Russia’s borders, and Moscow this week requested “formal guarantees” that the US-led alliance stop expanding eastward.

On December 25, 1991, Gorbachev resigned as President of the Soviet Union, just days after the presidents of Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine declared the USSR to be defunct.

“How can one expect equal ties with the United States and the West in such a situation,” Gorbachev told state news agency RIA Novosti on the occasion of the USSR’s 50th anniversary of Gorbachev’s resignation.

After the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991, he added, there was a “triumphant attitude throughout the West, notably in the United States.”

“They became arrogant and self-assured. They declared the Cold War to be over “”Says the 90-year-old,” he says.

He asserted that Moscow and Washington were working “hand in hand” to get the globe out of conflict and the nuclear arms race.

“The ‘victors,’ on the other hand, resolved to create a new empire. As a result, NATO enlargement is being considered “Gorbachev went on to say.

He did, however, express his enthusiasm for upcoming security talks between Moscow and Washington.

“I’m hoping for a positive outcome,” he remarked.

Last week, Moscow issued sweeping security demands to the West, including a demand that NATO not admit new members and that the US refrain from creating new facilities in former Soviet republics.

Putin said on Thursday that Washington was eager to examine the suggestions, and that negotiations may take place in Geneva early next year.

Washington was ready for talks “as soon as early January,” according to a senior US official.

Putin, a former KGB operative and staunch supporter of the Soviet Union, was shocked when it collapsed, dubbing it “the greatest geopolitical calamity of the twentieth century.”

Many Russians associate the end of the Soviet era with the ensuing economic and political crises, and Putin is credited for bringing the country back into the world arena.

Valentina Shmeleva called the presidents who came before Putin “traitors,” using Russia’s first president, Boris Yeltsin, as an example.

“Gorbachev destroyed the Soviet Union with the help of the drunkard Yeltsin,” the 84-year-old stated.

Evgeny Dotsenko, 46, said the fall of the Soviet Union was a “sad.”

"I was born and raised in the Soviet Union, and it was a wonderful place to live. Everything was given away for free: education, medicine, and everything else "Dotsenko is a person who works as a.