After the Facebook outage, Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth plummeted by $6 billion.

Following an hours-long outage Monday, Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of social media site Facebook, saw his net worth plummet by $6 billion.

The outage, which began about noon ET on Monday, knocked off Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram for six hours before being restored around 6.30 p.m. ET.

On Facebook’s official Twitter account, the company stated, “We’re aware that some individuals are having problems accessing our applications and products.” “We are attempting to restore normalcy as soon as possible, and we regret for any inconvenience.”

Because of the outage, Facebook’s price dropped 5%, causing Zuckerberg, who owns 15% of the company’s stock, to lose $6 billion in personal fortune.

As a result of the downtime, Zuckerberg fell from fifth to sixth place on Forbes’ real-time billionaires list. At 9 p.m. ET Monday, Zuckerberg had a net worth of $116.8 billion, trailing only Larry Ellison, who has a net worth of $117.5 billion, Bill Gates, who has a net worth of $128.8 billion, Bernard Arnault, who has a net worth of $173.3 billion, Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of $186.6 billion, and Elon Musk, who has a net worth of $201.2 billion.

While Facebook has yet to provide an explanation for the outage, several security experts believe it was caused by a fault with the platform’s Domain Name System (DNS).

“ThousandEyes testing reveal that the Facebook application became unavailable at 15:40 UTC on October 4 due to DNS failure. At that time, Facebook’s authoritative DNS nameservers became unavailable. “As of 17:02 UTC, the incident is still ongoing,” ThousandEyes, Cisco’s internet analysis subsidiary, posted on Twitter.

The disruption began the morning after a story on “60 Minutes” in which Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee turned whistleblower, claimed that the site is aware that it is being used to disseminate hatred and misinformation.

“What I saw time and time again at Facebook was conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. And Facebook has often chosen to optimize for its own goals, such as making more money,” Haugen told CBS News.

“Facebook has understood that changing the algorithm to make it safer will result in consumers spending less time on the site, clicking on fewer advertising, and making less money.”

On Tuesday, Haugen will testify before a Senate subcommittee about the social media platform’s impact on young people.