After the exam, Biden declared himself healthy and “fit” for the presidency.

After a long, normal check-up on Friday, President Joe Biden received a clean bill of health from the White House doctor, during which his responsibilities were briefly given to Vice President Kamala Harris.

“The President is a healthy, strong 78-year-old gentleman who is fit to successfully execute the functions of the Presidency, including those of Chief Executive, Head of State, and Commander in Chief,” White House physician Kevin O’Connor wrote.

Biden’s walking motion was “perceptibly stiffer and less fluid” than a year before, according to the study, and he had “increased frequency and severity of ‘throat clearing’ and coughing during public speaking engagements.”

However, according to O’Connor’s letter, these two symptoms were not thought to be of immediate concern and did not appear to be the outcome of any significant diseases.

Biden received great marks on a variety of examinations.

He has “no indicators of heart failure,” “no dental difficulties,” “no concerns of skin cancer,” and “reassuring” eye health.

The doctor’s assessment that “the president does not use any tobacco products, does not drink alcohol, and he works out at least five days a week” could be one reason for the positive report.

The letter stated that Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday and is the country’s oldest president, takes three common prescription prescriptions and two over-the-counter meds, as well as wearing contact lenses.

He stands 5 feet 11.65 inches (1.82 meters) tall, weighs 184 pounds (83.46 kg), and has a BMI of 25.

“I feel wonderful,” Biden said as he returned to the White House from his checkup at Walter Reed Hospital today.

He said, donning his customary aviator sunglasses, “We’re in terrific shape.”

While a president’s annual visit to Walter Reed Hospital was regular, Biden’s necessity to transfer power while unconscious during a colonoscopy exam was unprecedented.

Harris was the first woman to hold presidential power in the United States for one hour and 25 minutes. She is already the first female vice president of the United States.

Official letters to Congress declaring the temporary transfer of power were sent at 10:10 a.m., according to the White House press office (1510 GMT). The White House issued a statement saying, “The president resumed his duties at 11:35 a.m. (1635 GMT).”

“Today was another chapter in that history for many women, young girls around the country,” Psaki added, referring to Harris’ pioneering role.

Harris previously ran for the Democratic Party candidacy in 2020, but was unsuccessful. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.