After the earthquake in Haiti, a desperate search is underway as a storm approaches.

On Monday, rescuers in Haiti employed heavy machinery and their own hands to search for survivors beneath buildings leveled two days ago by a powerful earthquake that killed over 1,200 people, as a storm loomed.

As the front approached the Caribbean nation’s southern peninsula, flash floods and mudslides were expected. The southwestern peninsula had been heavily struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that toppled hundreds of homes early Saturday.

Hospitals have been overburdened by the entrance of thousands of injured patients into an already strained health-care system, and personnel are unsure how to deal with Tropical Depression Grace.

“Psychologically, we’re in serious trouble. We have no clue how we’re going to get through this,” said Aline Cadet, a 26-year-old midwife who was volunteering at a hospital in the hard-hit town of Port-Salut.

“There are pregnant mothers here who have lost their babies because they fell or were injured,” she continued.

The storm could drop up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain on Haiti and produce flash floods, according to the latest forecast from the US National Hurricane Center.

If the storm reaches full strength, it might cause even more suffering after the earthquake that killed at least 1,297 people around 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of the capital Port-au-Prince.

Residents were forced to choose between staying outside to avoid aftershocks and returning to damaged dwellings to avoid Grace’s heavy rains.

Despite the risks, the hospital in Port-Salut made the decision to bring patients being treated in a courtyard into the facility for shelter from the storm.

“This evening, the physicians have requested that we go inside. It is not secure. We’re outside because there are still tremors,” Wilfried Labaye, 41, added.

When their home fell after the quake, his wife Esperance Rose Nadine, 36, was laying next to him on the ground with both of her legs broken.

Haiti, still reeling from a catastrophic earthquake that leveled the capital Port-au-Prince in 2010, was already reeling from the assassination of its president last month when the calamity struck.

In addition, the country’s civil protection service reported that 13,600 structures were demolished and another 13,700 were damaged, trapping hundreds of people under rubble and injuring more than 5,700 individuals.

Some assistance has arrived from outside the country, including specialized search personnel from the US and 15.4 tons of food, medication, and water from Mexico.

In January 2010, there was a 7.0-magnitude earthquake.