After the Delta Strain was discovered, the Philippines issued a warning that a virus “surge” could occur.

As the first locally transmitted cases of the highly contagious Delta variety were reported Friday, Philippine health officials warned of a possible rise in coronavirus infections, and more than three million people were put on lockdown.

The health department claimed that eleven local instances of the more virulent strain had been discovered, including two in the national capital region, citing results of genome sequencing completed this week.

The instances were reported in May and June, and officials were examining to see if they had been “appropriately traced and treated,” according to Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire.

“Our health system is being prepared by the government,” Vergeire remarked.

More hospital beds for Covid-19 patients were being made available, and oxygen supplies were being enhanced in case of a “surge” in cases, she said.

Since the start of the epidemic, the Philippines has had roughly 1.5 million coronavirus infections, making it the second-highest in Southeast Asia.

However, due to a faulty contact tracing mechanism, the true figure is likely far higher.

Record-breaking infections earlier this year put the national capital region and surrounding provinces under lockdown as hospitals struggled to cope with the influx of patients.

In recent months, the number of cases has decreased, hovering around 5,000 to 6,000 per day. In many regions of the country, Covid-19 laws have been loosened, although masks and face shields are still required in public.

However, as the Delta strain spreads around the world, the Philippines has strengthened border controls for visitors from some of the worst-affected countries, including Indonesia.

Only confined Filipino laborers returning from overseas had been infected with the strain until this week.

Six of the 11 local infections were found on Mindanao’s southern island, where they were “part of a big cluster of cases.” They’ve all made a full recovery.

According to the department, one of the two cases in the national capital region perished.

When asked why the Delta variant was not detected sooner, Philippine Genome Center executive director Cynthia Saloma said they had limited processing capacity and prioritized samples from hotspot locations.

According to her, several locations were similarly slow to submit samples.

More than three million individuals have been placed on lockdown till the end of the month in locations where Delta illnesses have been discovered.

Non-essential businesses have been closed, and religious services have been prohibited in the central province of Iloilo and the southern cities of Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog.

The community’s finding of Delta infections comes as the Philippines struggles to vaccinate its 110 million-strong populace. Brief News from Washington Newsday.