After the Delta and Fed shocks, stocks have rebounded.

Fears over the fast-spreading Delta variant, the Federal Reserve’s taper plans, and China’s regulatory crackdown took the wind out of the global recovery surge this week, but European and US equities rebounded on Friday.

Asian markets, on the other hand, continued to decline, with Hong Kong’s main index down 5.8% for the week.

Oil prices fell even lower as investors worried that an increase in the Delta form of Covid-19 might lead to more closures and restrictions, reducing demand for energy.

“European markets have recovered as we head into the weekend after opening lower this morning, but we can’t deny the fact that there has been a shift in attitude this week when it comes to confidence about the broader recovery story,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Stocks in London climbed 0.4 percent after US private equity company Clayton, Dubilier & Rice agreed to buy UK grocer Morrisons for?7.0 billion ($9.6 billion, 8.2 billion euros).

Despite this, the FTSE 100 lost 1.8 percent for the week.

Frankfurt increased by 0.3 percent on Friday, but lost 1.1 percent for the week.

Paris, which had gained 0.3 percent on Friday, ended the week with a loss of 3.9 percent.

On Wall Street, all of the main indices were in positive territory, but the week was still expected to close with a loss.

Stock markets have plummeted this week over fears that the latest wave of Covid-19 infections will stifle global growth, with major indices ending the week in negative territory.

Sentiment was also hit after the Federal Reserve announced that it would start tapering its stimulus program this year.

Investors have also been concerned about the instability in Afghanistan and China’s regulatory crackdown.

“For the time being, sentiment is weak, and with lower trading volumes in August, more market volatility is very likely,” predicts Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

Next week’s meeting of central bankers and finance executives in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will be closely watched for a taper timeframe and recovery plans from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Due to a lack of business and economic updates, markets may struggle for direction until the later part of next week, according to AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson.

“The Jackson Hole conference, which begins next Thursday, will provide an opportunity for central bankers and other economic decision-makers to lay out their ideas for the next phase of the financial recovery.”

Share prices have been climbing for more than a year, thanks to massive government and central bank backing, as well as investor anticipation that vaccination rollouts will help economies. Brief News from Washington Newsday.