After the crackdown, the pro-Kremlin party is on track to win a majority.

After an election that followed an unprecedented assault on the opposition, results showed that President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party was on course to win a solid majority in parliament.

United Russia led with 42.5 percent of the vote after 19 percent of the votes were counted, followed by the Communist Party with 23.2 percent.

The vote followed a crackdown earlier this year that saw Putin’s most well-known domestic adversary Alexei Navalny imprisoned and his organizations labeled as “extreme.”

All of Navalny’s key allies were jailed or fled the country in the run-up to the election, and everyone linked with his groups was barred from standing.

Navalny’s allies had urged opposition supporters to support other candidates, most of whom were Communists, who could defeat United Russia, and early results suggested the effort had some success.

United Russia’s vote share appeared to have decreased from 54.2 percent in the previous parliamentary election in 2016, while the Communist Party’s support had increased by roughly ten points from 13.3 percent.

However, because party lists account for just half of the 450 seats in the lower house State Duma, it remained uncertain whether United Russia would wind up with fewer than the 334 MPs it had before the election.

The remaining half of the seats are allocated based on single-mandate races, and United Russia candidates were leading in at least 143 of the 225 seats with 15% of the votes counted.

The nationalist LDPR, the newly founded “New People” party, and “A Just Russia,” all with less than 10%, appeared to have met the five percent threshold required to enter parliament.

Gennady Zyuganov, the experienced leader of the Communist Party, praised the results, telling reporters, “The voters heard us, believed us, and voted for us.”

Early findings, according to Navalny’s supporters, suggest that their “Smart Voting” campaign is succeeding.

During a live webcast on YouTube, key Navalny aide Lyubov Sobol remarked, “The goal of Smart Voting was to weaken United Russia’s monopoly, and that is what is occurring.”

Authorities had taken severe measures to stifle the campaign, which advised voters on which candidates to support in order to deny Kremlin-aligned MPs a place in parliament.

The campaign’s website was taken down, while Apple and Google pulled the “Smart Voting” app from their stores on Friday, provoking outrage among opponents who accused them of caving in to Kremlin “blackmail.”

According to Google insiders. Brief News from Washington Newsday.