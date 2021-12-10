After the coup, Sudanese youth radio was silenced for six weeks.

Sudan’s 96.0 FM, a popular youth-run radio station, was shut down for 46 days when authorities banned it from the airwaves following a military takeover on October 25.

“I had the impression that I was a person who could speak but couldn’t. “Hala 96” production manager Khaled Yehia says, “It’s a sad feeling.” “, told AFP from the station’s offices in Khartoum, which overlooks the Nile.

Sudan, which has a long history of military coups, has been on a shaky path toward civilian governance since veteran tyrant Omar al-Bashir was deposed in 2019 following major street protests.

The fragile relationship was dissolved on October 25 when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan attempted a military coup that provoked worldwide criticism, large protests, and violent crackdowns.

Several radio transmissions were muted despite Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s release from effective house arrest.

While the BBC’s Arabic service was banned, the information ministry declined to renew the license of Monte Carlo radio’s Arabic station, which broadcasts from Paris.

“With the exception of Hala 96, BBC, and Monte Carlo (RMC), all of the other radio channels were back on the air two weeks after the coup,” stated Abiy Abdel Halim, Hala’s programming manager.

“When we asked the authorities why,” he continued, “we were transferred to a military official who indicated there were directives from above regarding the station’s editorial line.”

On Thursday, Hala 96 was given permission to resume broadcasting.

Hala Radio debuted on the airways in 2014, under Bashir’s tyrannical control, with daily programs alternating between politics, culture, and sports.

When the rallies against Bashir began in December 2018, Abdel Halim claimed, “we started playing patriotic music that would mobilize audiences.”

“We weren’t even stopped back then, save for one time for 24 hours.”

They have a staff of 35 on-air presenters, journalists, technicians, and administrators, all under the age of 40, who reflect Sudan’s demographics.

Youth make up over 68 percent of the country’s 48 million people.

Hundreds of journalists protested in front of the radio station’s headquarters on Wednesday, holding banners that said “Free Hala 96.”

Sudan was ranked 174 out of 180 nations on Reporters Without Borders’ Press Freedom Index during Bashir’s dictatorship. It improved to 159 when he was removed from office.

“With propaganda, the disconnection of the Internet, and the crackdown on journalists, this military coup has jeopardized the revolution’s delicate victories,” a Paris-based press freedom group declared last month.

