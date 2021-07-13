After the body fat rule was repealed, the Philippine police won the battle for the Bulge.

According to an official statement released Tuesday, Philippine police have won the fight against the bulge by dropping a requirement for officers seeking advancement to fulfill body fat objectives.

For years, the Southeast Asian country’s police force has struggled with expanding waistlines. According to a 2019 research, nearly 35% of employees were overweight, with about 10% being obese.

Former police chief Debold Sinas, who openly acknowledged his own efforts to lose weight through diet and exercise, set rules at the start of the pandemic that made it mandatory for the 220,000 members of the force to work out everyday and submit monthly body mass index (BMI) readings.

Officers who failed to achieve BMI targets were barred from rising through the ranks, according to personnel chief Major General Rolando Hinanay.

Hinanay requested that the restriction be suspended in a memo to his newly appointed supervisor, reed-thin police chief General Guillermo Eleazar.

He claimed that the limits imposed by Covid-19 made it impossible for officers to exercise and reduce weight.

As a result, several employees were ineligible for promotion, according to Hinanay.

Eleazar told reporters on Tuesday that he had granted the request.

To be eligible for service, officers must have a BMI of 18.5 to 27, depending on their age. A BMI of 18.5 to 24.9 is generally considered a “healthy weight.”

Disgruntled officers had filed a petition claiming the policy was “detrimental” and “a form of discrimination against individuals with BMIs over the normal range.”

Officers have been sent to training camps or assigned to less attractive positions in the past to force them to lose weight.