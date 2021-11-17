After the Bitconnect fraud case, the Justice Department plans to sell $56 million in cryptocurrency.

According to CNBC, the Justice Department will sell $56 million in bitcoin after foiling a Ponzi scam via a crypto-trading platform called Bitconnect.

According to the department, it was the greatest crypto-related scam in history, and they are attempting to compensate victims of the Ponzi scheme by posting a link on their website.

Thousands of people were duped by the scam, which collected $2 billion in cryptocurrency between January 2017 and January 2018, promising investors monthly returns of up to 40%. Critics of cryptocurrency are frequently wary of the market, fearing that susceptible people would fall prey to fraud artists.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and SEC Chairman Gary Gensler have requested Congress to regulate the cryptocurrency market and give consumer protections.

“BitConnect and Kumbhani siphoned off investors’ funds for their own benefit, and the benefit of their associates,” according to the SEC. “Those funds were transferred to digital wallet addresses controlled by Kumbhani, Arcaro, other promoters, including the Arcaro Promoters, and other unknown individuals.”

Glenn Arcaro, the former director of Bit Connect, pleaded guilty to fraud charges in September and was sentenced to pay $24 million in restitution to his victims. Arcaro and BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani have been charged by the SEC.

Araco faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted. The whereabouts of Kumbhani remain unknown.