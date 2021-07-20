After the assassination, Haitians agree on a new government to form elections.

The interim prime minister who has led Haiti since President Jovenel Moise was assassinated decided Monday to step down to make room for an inclusive government that would hold elections, increasing cautious expectations for more stability in the violence-plagued country.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will give over power to a new administration on Tuesday, with the primary goal of holding elections fast, according to a government official.

Ariel Henry, who was appointed by Moise to succeed Joseph just days before the controversial Haitian president was shot dead in his home in Port-au-Prince in the early hours of July 7, will lead the administration.

In the hours following the assassination, Joseph declared a “state of siege” and placed himself in command, igniting a power struggle in the poor Caribbean country.

The declaration on Monday heightened expectations of putting an end to the uncertainty, and it came after the US, which has significant influence in Haiti, joined other governments in stating that Joseph must leave.

The United States was “encouraged to see Haitian political and civil actors trying to build a unity administration that may stabilize the country,” according to State Department spokesman Ned Price, who also noted that the agreement remained fragile.

When Moise, 53, was assassinated, Haiti had no functioning parliament and no functioning succession mechanism, and the country was already immersed in a political and security crisis.

According to a source close to the prime minister’s office, Joseph and Henry met for many days to discuss building a more inclusive government.

“The Republic will be without a president. The new government’s aim would be to hold general elections as quickly as possible,” he continued.

In the new cabinet, Joseph will resume his previous position as foreign minister.

Moise had ruled by decree in Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, after legislative elections scheduled for 2018 were postponed owing to a slew of disagreements, including over when his own mandate would finish.

In addition to presidential, legislative, and local elections, Haiti was scheduled to have a constitutional referendum in September, which had been postponed twice owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The official did not specify when new elections will take place.

The “Core Collection,” an informal group of ambassadors from the United States, France, and the United Nations, threw their support behind Henry over the weekend, tipping the scales in his favor.

The group demanded that “selected Prime Minister Ariel” be summoned. Brief News from Washington Newsday.