After the arrest of former President Mikhail Saakashvili, Georgia holds a vote.

Georgians voted in highly watched municipal elections on Saturday, a day after ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili was jailed after returning from exile.

The incarceration of Georgia’s most prominent opposition member has heightened the stakes in elections considered as a litmus test for the ruling party’s increasingly unpopularity.

On Friday, Mikhail Saakashvili, the 53-year-old founder of Georgia’s biggest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), and the country’s president from 2003 to 2014, announced his return from Ukraine, where he is the head of a Ukrainian government agency overseeing reforms.

Shortly after, the flamboyant pro-Western reformer was arrested for a 2018 in absentia conviction on abuse of office charges. He denies wrongdoing and has criticized his six-year sentence as politically motivated.

His detention will almost probably cause unrest in the small ex-Soviet country, which has been beset by political unrest for years.

“I want to beg you all to vote in the elections so that not a single vote is lost,” he posted on Twitter on Saturday, alongside a photo of a letter from prison to supporters.

“My freedom, and more crucially, Georgia’s independence, is totally dependent on your deeds and fighting prowess.”

Prior to his detention, he uploaded a video message on Facebook encouraging people to protest the government.

The municipal elections are being closely monitored both inside and outside Georgia for evidence that the ruling Georgian Dream party is retreating from its commitment to democracy.

In a video released on Friday, Saakashvili, who has a fervent following, appealed for his fans to converge on the major street in Tbilisi on Sunday.

Georgian Dream has been the ruling party since 2012, after being founded by wealthy billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Critics have accused the party of prosecuting political opponents and media with criminal charges. Tbilisi asked Interpol to issue a red alert against Saakashvili, but Interpol declined.