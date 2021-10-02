After the arrest of former President Mikhail Saakashvili, Georgia holds a vote.

Georgians voted in highly watched municipal elections on Saturday, a day after ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili’s arrest upon his return from exile exacerbated the country’s long-running political turmoil.

The incarceration of Georgia’s most prominent opposition member has heightened the stakes in elections considered as a litmus test for the ruling party’s increasingly unpopularity.

Between 2003 until 2013, Saakashvili was the head of Georgia’s major opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM).

The 53-year-old announced on Friday that he had returned from Ukraine, where he is the chairman of a government reform organization.

Shortly after, the flamboyant pro-Western reformer was arrested for a 2018 in absentia conviction on abuse of office charges. He denies culpability and has characterized his six-year sentence as politically motivated.

His detention will almost probably cause unrest in the small ex-Soviet country, which has been beset by political unrest for years.

“I want to beg you all to vote in the elections so that not a single vote is lost,” he posted on Twitter on Saturday, alongside a photo of a letter from prison to supporters.

“My freedom, and more crucially, Georgia’s independence, is totally dependent on your deeds and fighting prowess.”

Prior to his detention, he uploaded a video message on Facebook encouraging people to protest the government.

The municipal elections are being closely monitored both inside and outside Georgia for evidence that the ruling Georgian Dream party is retreating from its commitment to democracy.

In a video released on Friday, Saakashvili, who has a fervent following, appealed for his fans to converge on the major street in Tbilisi on Sunday.

Georgian Dream, which has been in power since 2012, is been accused by critics of using criminal proceedings to punish political opponents and journalists. Tbilisi asked Interpol to issue a red alert against Saakashvili, but Interpol declined.

After Georgian Dream barely won parliamentary elections in October last year, opposition parties claimed rampant fraud and refused to assume their seats.

In May, the EU negotiated a deal in which Georgian Dream agreed to organize a fast parliamentary election if it received less than 43% of the vote in Saturday’s local elections.

The deal was withdrawn by Georgian Dream, which was created by the country’s richest man and a former prime minister, in July, but Saakashvili says it is still in existence.

Georgia’s Western allies pressed the administration of the EU aspirant country to carry out the accord, which included major political and judicial reforms.

The United States has responded to growing worries in the West about the ruling party’s democratic credentials. Brief News from Washington Newsday.