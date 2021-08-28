After the airport carnage, an order descends on Afghan evacuees.

Taliban militants escorted a constant stream of Afghans from buses to the main passenger terminal at Kabul airport on Saturday, handing them over to US troops for evacuation.

The tens of thousands that flocked to the airport in the hopes of boarding a flight before August 31, when the US-led evacuation ends and the last foreign troops leave, are no longer there.

The Taliban have also sealed down all roads leading to the airport, allowing only sanctioned buses to pass. The devastating Islamic State suicide blast at a side entrance on Thursday certainly drove away many people hoping for a way to escape the hardline Islamists’ return to power.

“The Americans have given us lists… If your name is on the list, you can come through,” a Taliban official told AFP at Hamid Karzai International Airport’s civilian passenger terminal.

“If your name isn’t on this list, you won’t be able to come through.”

More than a dozen small and medium-sized vehicles disgorged tense-looking passengers at the airport’s main entrance on Saturday, according to AFP.

The Taliban officials and guards there would not allow the passengers to be interrogated, and it was unknown who had organized the buses — or where they had come from.

The men and women were divided and forced to walk on opposite sides of the road, but both groups held newborns or led children by the hand, some of whom were blissfully unaware of their ordeal and jumping around as though on an expedition.

Everyone was stripped of their belongings except for what they could fit into a small bag, but a Taliban official quickly explained why.

“The Americans won’t let them remove anything because of the blast,” he explained.

“We tell them to put the money and gold in their pockets,” says the narrator. If they leave clothes, we’ll give them to others.”

Taliban fighters with heavy weapons were observed around the airport complex’s grounds and auxiliary buildings, while US marines watched them from the passenger terminal roof.

The foes were within clear sight of one other after a 20-year war, separated by only 30 meters (yards), and holding fire.

Badri special soldiers in humvees donated to the Afghan defense forces but now flying the white Taliban flag were also visible to the American troops.

The US and other countries with a military presence in Afghanistan had been planning to offer for years.