After testing positive for COVID, a fully vaccinated Celebrity Cruises passenger was airlifted home.

A traveler has tested positive for COVID-19, according to another cruise line.

The passenger aboard a Celebrity Cruises Alaskan cruise, which was in Skagway, Alaska, on Tuesday and would return to Seattle, was reported missing on Tuesday.

The passenger, who had been completely vaccinated against the virus, presented medical professionals onboard the ship with cold-like symptoms on Sunday. According to a statement acquired by the Associated Press from Celebrity Cruises, the passenger then tested positive for COVID.

According to the Associated Press, the passenger was isolated in the ship’s medical center for monitoring and granted “private air transportation back to the comforts of home, ensuring that our safety protocols were maintained from door-to-door.”

Celebrity Cruises further stated that it conducted contract tracking and tested all personnel in close proximity to the traveler, all of whom were COVID-19 negative.

According to Robert Barr, deputy city manager of Juneau, Alaska, the traveler was on board a Celebrity Millennium cruise that stopped in the Alaskan capital on Monday.

“I don’t think we expected the cruise season to be completely COVID-free. Because, despite the cruise ships’ high vaccination rates, we know that vaccines aren’t perfect, and they’ll have to rely on herd immunity,” Barr explained.

78 percent of Juneau people aged 12 and up are completely vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. However, because immunizations are not 100 percent effective against COVID in what is considered a breakthrough case, it is possible to get the virus after vaccination.

Since resuming operations in US waters, other cruise lines have reported positive cases of the virus onboard ships.

On a cruise to the Bahamas in late June, two passengers under the age of 16 who had not been vaccinated tested positive for COVID, while another two passengers who had been vaccinated tested positive for the virus on a ship to St. Maarten in early June.