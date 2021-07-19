After South Africa’s deadly violence, the Zuma graft trial will resume.

Despite fatal violence that rocked the country after his detention in an unrelated case, the long-running corruption trial of South Africa’s imprisoned ex-president Jacob Zuma was set to start virtually on Monday.

Zuma is accused of 16 counts of fraud, bribery, and racketeering in connection with the acquisition of fighter jets, patrol boats, and military equipment from five European arms companies when he was deputy president in 1999.

He is accused of accepting payments from one of the companies, Thales, a French defense conglomerate that has been implicated with corruption and money laundering.

Zuma’s legal team fought tirelessly to have the charges dropped, and the trial began in May after multiple postponements and delays.

Zuma, 79, who attended the event in person, declared his innocence.

Thales has also entered a not guilty plea, and the next hearing has been scheduled on Monday.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of the South African Supreme Court on June 29 for ignoring graft investigators probing his term as president. A week later, he was imprisoned.

South Africa was soon thrown into chaos, with looting and rioting erupting in Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal as well as Gauteng province, resulting in the deaths of over 200 people.

The unrest was largely interpreted as being triggered, at least in part, by Zuma’s detention.

Analysts fear that Monday’s session, which will be held remotely, might revive tensions that had subsided over the weekend.

“Judges’ behavior will be scrutinized,” said Sipho Seepe, a fellow at the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal.

“They will protest if they believe justice has not been served.”

The focus of Monday’s hearing will be on Zuma’s legal team’s request that Chief Prosecutor Billy Downer remove himself from the investigation due to allegations that he leaked information to the media.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it will fight the proposal “vigorously.”

Regardless of the hearing’s digital staging, Zuma supporters are expected to congregate in front of the Pietermaritzburg High Court, as they have for previous sessions.

Zuma’s lawyers have asked for the trial to be adjourned, claiming that the virtual format is unlawful.

Late Sunday, his foundation announced on Twitter that the ex-president will virtually attend Monday’s court “for the postponement application of his trial.”

Zuma and his supporters have consistently dismissed the ex-behaviour president’s as politically motivated, warning that his imprisonment will cause unrest.

Zuma, called the “Teflon President,” is currently appealing his 15-month prison sentence.

He was arrested for refusing to testify before a judicial panel investigating corruption during his presidency, as ordered by the Constitutional Court.