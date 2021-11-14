After six people were killed in protests in Sudan, the head of Al Jazeera TV was detained.

Sudanese security forces have detained the bureau chief of Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV, the network announced on Sunday, a day after at least six people were killed in the latest crackdown on anti-coup protestors.

According to a medics’ union, two teenagers were among them.

It was one of the bloodiest days since Sudan’s most recent coup, which occurred nearly three weeks ago. International condemnation of the coup has erupted, as have regular protests by Sudanese angry at the derailment of a transition to complete civilian administration in a country that has seen very little of it since independence.

