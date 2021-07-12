After six people were killed as a result of Zuma’s imprisonment, South Africa deploys troops.

South Africa announced on Monday that military would be sent to two provinces, including Johannesburg, following unrest prompted by ex-president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment, which resulted in six deaths and widespread looting.

Overworked cops are battling rioters that have robbed establishments and carted away everything from booze crates to beds, refrigerators, and bath tubs.

According to a police tally released before the army deployed, six people have died, some from gunshot wounds, and 219 people have been arrested.

The armed forces stated in a statement that troops will “assist law enforcement authorities deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces… to suppress the unrest that has seized both provinces in the previous few days.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who called for calm over the weekend, is set to address the nation later Monday, according to his office.

As the Constitutional Court heard an application to challenge its landmark judgment to imprison Zuma for contempt of court, the violence erupted. Later, an announcement is expected.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison by the country’s top court on June 29 for obstructing an investigation into the corruption that plagued his nine years in power.

Zuma began serving his term on Thursday, although he is appealing the decision.

In an on-line hearing before nine of the court’s 11 judges, Zuma’s lawyer Dali Mpofu claimed, “This court made fundamentally rescindable errors.”

Zuma said he had been treated unfairly and that his “right to mitigation” had been limited.

However, one of the judges, Steven Majiedt, stated flatly that Zuma was convicted “because he defied this court’s order.”

Zuma is being “punished for more than disobedience” of a court order, according to Mpofu.

Despite his fraud and scandal-plagued past, the 79-year-old former anti-apartheid activist is still popular among many poor South Africans.

Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal, in the southeastern province of South Africa, is the epicenter of the disturbance.

Troops were visible on the streets of the country’s capital, Pietermaritzburg, shortly before the military’s statement, and smoke billowed from the roof of a huge shopping center. The city’s banks, shops, and gas stations were all closed.

A retail business in Durban was plundered early Monday, while police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters in Eshowe, a town near Zuma’s Nkandla residence, after a grocery was ransacked.

An AFP photographer noticed a corpse at one place in Johannesburg, Gauteng province, however the cause of death was not immediately revealed.

A police helicopter hovered over the Soweto neighborhood of Johannesburg, as looters nonchalantly made off with large TV sets, microwave ovens, and other household items. Brief News from Washington Newsday.