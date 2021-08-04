After reports of “inhumane” workloads, Goldman Sachs is raising junior banker salaries.

After hearing complaints from overworked staff, financial services firm Goldman Sachs announced on Monday that it would raise the compensation of its junior investment bankers.

According to CNBC, these first-year analysts will now be paid a base pay of $110,000 per year, up from $85,000 previously.

Second-year analysts have had their pay increased from $95,000 to $125,000. While first-year associates will get $150,000, up from $125,000 previously.

Other investment banks, according to CNBC, have already increased their employees’ compensation. Goldman has been the corporation that has resisted pay rises the most among its competitors.

In February, an internal poll found that junior bankers were working nearly 100 hours a week to keep up with a “inhumane” workload and “unrealistic deadlines,” prompting complaints of extended work hours.

Some employees indicated they were planning to leave if their working circumstances did not improve.

“It feels like we have to be connected 24/7 in this age of remote work,” Goldman Chief Executive David Solomon remarked. “This isn’t easy, and we’re doing everything we can to improve it.”

In a voice message to staff, Solomon stated that the company would work on employing new junior bankers. He aims to move these new personnel to busier sections to relieve present employees of their workload.

Employees should learn the size of their incentives later this month, according to a source familiar with the adjustments.

During a recent earnings conference call, Solomon stated, “We have always paid quite competitively.” “We’ve always operated on a pay-for-performance basis.”

According to the Guardian, an official announcement of the wage reductions is due this week.