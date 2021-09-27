After receiving negative feedback, Instagram has decided to postpone the release of its children’s version.

Following considerable criticism and growing concerns that the site could harm young people’s mental health, Facebook announced Monday that it was stopping development of the children’s version of its Instagram photo-sharing program.

The decision to limit the program to youngsters under the age of 13 comes as Facebook deals with the impact from a scathing Wall Street Journal article that revealed the social media giant’s own research revealed it was aware of the harm Instagram can cause to adolescent girls’ mental health.

Facebook’s statement came only days before one of its executives testified in front of US senators at a meeting intended to look into the “toxic impact of Facebook and Instagram on young people.”

The project focused at children, which would have established a parentally controlled version of the app for minors, had been misunderstood, according to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri.

On NBC’s Today show, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said, “I still firmly believe that it’s a good thing to construct a version of Instagram that’s designed to be safe for adolescents.”

“However, we want to take the time to talk to parents, researchers, and safety professionals to come to a better understanding of how to proceed,” he added.

“It’s preferable for parents to have the option of giving their children access to a version of Instagram that is meant for them,” he said in a written statement.

The effort, dubbed “Instagram Kids” by many, has drawn criticism from a variety of organisations since word of its creation surfaced earlier this year.

A group of US senators wrote to Facebook in May, requesting it to postpone the deployment, citing the company’s “proven record of failing to protect children on its services.”

Several US politicians have expressed support for the pause, while some have called for it to be extended.

“A ‘pause’ isn’t enough. Senator Ed Markey tweeted, “Facebook must completely quit this effort.”

Senators Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal announced a meeting on Thursday to discuss how to protect children on social media in the wake of the Journal’s disclosures about potential hazards linked to Facebook platforms.

“This hearing will look at the harmful effects of Facebook and Instagram on young people and others, and is one of several that will pose serious questions about whether Big Tech corporations are willfully harming people and concealing that knowledge,” Blumenthal said last week in a statement.

Antigone Davis, Facebook’s global head of safety, has confirmed that she will speak at the session.

Child advocacy groups praised the news while criticizing it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.