After receiving a warning about funds, the Chinese government summons Evergrande’s founder.

The troubled founder of real estate business Evergrande was summoned by the Chinese authorities on Friday, after the company published a statement warning it might not be able to satisfy its financial obligations.

China Evergrande, which is awash in $300 billion in debt, has been unable to satisfy its obligations, raising fears about the whole property sector, which accounts for a significant portion of the world’s second largest economy.

Evergrande warned on Friday evening in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange that “there is no certainty that the Group will have adequate funds to continue to execute its financial commitments” due to its present liquidity issue.

The provincial government of Guangdong claimed it had “immediately summoned (founder) Xu Jianyin and… agreed to send a working group to Evergrande Real Estate Group to supervise and promote enterprise risk management” in a follow-up statement issued hours later.

The company is one of several real estate firms that have gone bankrupt in the last year as a result of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on speculation and leverage, which has cut off a vital source of income.

Evergrande, China’s second-largest developer by volume, has avoided default so far, but obstacles persist.

Bloomberg reported this week that an Evergrande unit has bond obligations totalling $82.5 million due Monday, when the grace period expires.

Founder Xu, also known as Hui Ka Yan in Cantonese, sold 1.2 billion Evergrande shares for $344 million on Friday, reducing his ownership in the company from 77 percent to 68 percent.

Beijing officials have asked the businessman to utilize his personal money to help Evergrande deal with its debt problems.

On the same day, its vehicle division announced that it has returned undeveloped land worth 1.2 billion yuan ($188.4 million) and that it is in active talks with buyers to sell some assets.

With stiffer home-buying laws and a liquidity crisis impacting some of China’s major developers, the property sector, which has been a crucial development engine in the country, has cooled in recent months.

“Evergrande Group’s risks are primarily attributable to its own bad management and heedless expansion,” China’s central bank warned in a statement on Friday.

“Individual real estate businesses’ short-term risks will have no effect on liquidity in the medium and long-term market,” it added.

Kaisa Group, another Chinese firm, is also in default after announcing Friday that it had failed in a.