After receiving a terror warning, the United States launched an air strike on an explosive-laden car in Kabul.

The US says an air strike in Kabul on Sunday destroyed an explosive-laden car, hours after President Joe Biden warned of another terror attack in the capital as a large airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans neared its end.

A Taliban official confirmed the attack, stating that a car bomb aimed at the airport had been detonated – and that a probable second blow had targeted a nearby house.

The US stated that it had only struck the car, but that additional blasts suggested the presence of “a large amount of explosive material.”

There may have been civilian casualties, according to local media, which the US claimed it was investigating.

The strike comes after an Islamic State suicide bomber targeted US forces on Thursday, preventing large groups of civilians from entering Kabul’s airport, from where roughly 114,000 people have been evacuated since the Taliban retook power on August 15.

The attack killed more than 100 people, including 13 US service members, delaying the airlift ahead of Biden’s deadline for evacuations to end by Tuesday.

Despite warnings from Western powers that thousands of people may be left behind, the operation is winding down.

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, about 300 Americans remain in Afghanistan and are looking to leave.

He told ABC that “they are not going to be stuck,” and that the US had “a mechanism to get them out.”

The Pentagon announced on Saturday that two “high-level” IS jihadists were killed in eastern Afghanistan as a result of retaliatory drone strikes, but Biden warned of additional attacks from the group.

“The situation on the ground is highly perilous, and the prospect of a terrorist attack on the airport is still very real,” Biden stated.

“Our commanders have informed me that an attack is quite likely to occur within the next 24-36 hours.”

Later, the US embassy in Kabul issued a warning on credible threats to certain areas of the airport, including the access gates.

The Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter has been blamed for some of the deadliest strikes in those countries in recent years.

Civilians have been slaughtered in mosques, public spaces, schools, and even hospitals.

IS and the Taliban are both strict Sunni Islamists, but they are bitter enemies, both claiming to be the legitimate flag-bearers of jihad.

The IS attack has compelled the US military and the Taliban to work together to maintain airport security, something was unthinkable just two weeks ago.

Taliban fighters escorted the group on Saturday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.