After reaching an agreement with US prosecutors, a Huawei executive will be released.

After nearly three years in custody in Canada, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei secured a deferred prosecution agreement with US authorities on Friday, clearing the route for her release.

At a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, US Justice Department attorney David Kessler stated that the government had agreed to delay Meng Wanzhou’s prosecution until December 1, 2022, and that if she followed the terms of the deal, the charges would be withdrawn.

“Ms Meng should be freed on a personal recognizance bond,” he added.

In the case, Meng submitted to a statement of facts in which she was accused of defrauding HSBC Bank and other banks by falsely misrepresenting relationships between Huawei and Skycom, an affiliate that provided telecoms equipment to Iran.

Meng, who appeared in the courtroom via video broadcast from Vancouver, reiterated her “not guilty” plea in the politically charged case.

“I conclude that the government has proven that the deferred prosecution arrangement is bona fide,” said Judge Ann Donnelly, who approved the accord.

Meng was known internally as Huawei’s “princess” and a prospective future leader because she was the daughter of the company’s founder Ren Zhengfei.

Her incarceration in December 2019 has fueled a massive, years-long diplomatic issue, escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing — and drawing Canada into the conflict with the detention of two of its nationals in reprisal.

Meng, 49, was arrested in Vancouver, Canada, on a US warrant, and has been stuck there ever since, resisting extradition to the United States.

With an agreement in place, her house imprisonment in Vancouver will be freed, and the extradition case will be dismissed.

As a member of the Skycom board of directors, Meng was accused of concealing the company’s financial activities through the US banking system, breaking US sanctions against Iran, and lying to FBI investigators about it.

However, the issue was engulfed in a larger dispute between the US and China over Huawei, one of the world’s major telecoms firms.

Huawei professes to be a private, independent corporation, but Washington fears the Chinese government has control over it and might use its equipment for spying.

Huawei is listed by the Pentagon as a military-backed firm that should not be contracted with, despite the fact that its founder Ren was a former engineer in the People’s Liberation Army.

The US government and military have imposed a ban on Huawei equipment and are attempting to obtain it.