After reaching an agreement with US prosecutors, a Huawei executive was released in Canada.

Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese telecoms executive, was released from house arrest in Canada on Friday after reaching an arrangement with the US Justice Department to drop the fraud allegations against her that have strained Beijing’s ties with Washington and Ottawa.

Meng Wanzhou, the 49-year-old daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the billionaire founder of Huawei, the world’s leading telecoms equipment supplier, was granted bail in a Vancouver court hearing just hours after US prosecutors announced an agreement in New York suspending and eventually dropping charges against her.

She is now free to travel to China for the first time since being detained by US authorities in Vancouver’s international airport on December 1, 2018.

Officials in Canada can now hope that Meng’s release will lead to the release of two Canadians, businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig, who were arrested and imprisoned on espionage charges in the days following Meng’s detention, in what China’s Western critics dubbed “hostage diplomacy.”

Meng told reporters following the hearing in Vancouver, “I would want to express my profound gratitude to the Chinese embassy in Canada for their consistent assistance.”

“My life has been turned upside down for the past three years. As a mother, wife, and business leader, it was a trying time,” she added.

“However, I believe there is a silver lining to every storm. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she remarked.

“The more the hardship, the greater the growth,” as the proverb goes.

With China accusing the US of a political attack on one of the Asian giant’s technology titans, the case’s outcome removes a serious thorn in the relationship between Beijing, Washington, and Ottawa.

Meanwhile, Beijing accused Ottawa of acting on Washington’s orders by arresting and detaining Meng, who was known within Huawei as the company’s “princess” and a potential future leader.

She was confined to a sumptuous residence with an ankle tag to track her movements in the western Canadian city following her arrest in 2018, as she sought extradition to the United States.

The US has accused her of wire fraud and fraud against HSBC bank, alleging that she attempted to conceal violations of US sanctions on Iran by Huawei affiliate Skycom.

It said that Huawei funneled Skycom-related payments through the US financial system, linking it to the sanctions violations, and that Meng served on the Skycom board of directors.

