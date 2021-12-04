After raising less money than expected, BuzzFeed will go public.

BuzzFeed, a popular online publication known for its viral content and journalism, will go public on Monday after raising less money than projected.

BuzzFeed announced the completion of a merger with 890 5th Avenue Partners, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that attempts to obtain capital through an initial public offering to purchase an existing company, in a news release on Friday.

On Monday, Buzzfeed’s stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BZFD.”

BuzzFeed wanted to be valued at $1.5 billion on Wall Street, but the SPAC purchase, which was revealed in June, only brought in $16 million.

BuzzFeed initially reported that 890 5th Avenue Partners had $288 million in cash on hand, but the majority of investors eventually pulled out.

As part of the arrangement, the digital company received $150 million in debt funding.

BuzzFeed, which was founded in 2006, is best known for its lists and topical quizzes, but it has since expanded its products to include a Pulitzer Prize-winning news division, a YouTube channel, and podcasts.

The platform based in New York purchased the Huffington Post news site from Verizon in November 2020 for an undisclosed sum.

Buzzfeed’s IPO comes just days after employees at the news division launched a 24-hour strike over the company’s inability to offer key contract terms, including a $50,000 pay base, after nearly two years of discussions.

“BuzzFeed won’t compromise on crucial issues like salaries,” the union declared on Twitter, “all while planning to go public and make CEOs even wealthier.”

BuzzFeed has also purchased Complex Networks, a media company co-owned by Verizon and Hearst, as part of the SPAC agreement.