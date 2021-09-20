After Putin’s party swept the vote in Russia, the opposition claims widespread fraud.

As election results showed the ruling United Russia party securing a huge majority in parliament on Monday, Russia’s opposition accused the authorities of widespread voter fraud.

The three-day vote, which finished on Sunday, occurred after President Vladimir Putin’s detractors were subjected to unprecedented repression, and pre-election polls showed United Russia’s popularity at an all-time low.

Despite this, United Russia’s Andrei Turchak claimed a two-thirds majority in the lower house State Duma, calling it a “convincing and clear triumph.”

He told reporters that the party had taken 120 seats from the party list and 195 seats from single-mandate candidates, for a total of 315 seats out of 450.

It was a dip from United Russia’s previous 334 seats, but it was still enough for the party to pass key legislation, including constitutional reforms.

United Russia has 49.76 percent of the vote with 85 percent of the votes counted by 0700 GMT on Monday, followed by the Communist Party with 19.61 percent.

Even state-run pollsters predicted United Russia would win only about 30% of the vote.

Allies of Russia’s biggest opposition figure, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, slammed the results.

“This is absolutely incredible. I recall how I felt in 2011, when they rigged the election. “Right now, the same thing is happening,” Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh added.

In 2011, allegations of widespread fraud triggered massive rallies headed by Navalny, who was arrested and imprisoned in January after a poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin.

His supporters claimed that the vote was rigged on a vast scale, citing frequent delays in announcing the results of electronic voting in opposition-friendly Moscow as evidence.

Prior to the election, Navalny’s organizations were declared “extreme,” and his senior allies were jailed or fled, and everyone linked with his organizations was barred from standing.

Navalny’s team had urged opposition supporters to support alternative candidates, most of whom were Communist Party members, who could defeat United Russia, and the “Smart Voting” campaign appeared to have had some success.

United Russia received 54.2 percent of the vote, down from 54.2 percent in the previous parliamentary election in 2016, while the Communists gained 13.3 percent of the vote.

The nationalist LDPR, the newly founded “New People” party, and “A Just Russia,” all with less than 10%, appeared to have met the five percent threshold required to enter parliament.

Leonid Volkov, a close associate of Navalny, claimed the tactical voting idea had “rattled” Russia’s nerves. Brief News from Washington Newsday.