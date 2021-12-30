After public outcry, Bangladesh scraps a women-only beach zone.

After a social media backlash over gender segregation, authorities in Bangladesh’s major tourist resort canceled a dedicated beach section for women and children, officials said Thursday.

Officials in Cox’s Bazar designated a part of the world’s longest natural sea beach as an exclusive zone for women and children on Wednesday afternoon.

After “negative responses,” the government “withdrew its decision,” according to a news release issued hours later.

The portion was built in response to requests from conservative women in the Muslim-majority country, according to Abu Sufian, a top official in Cox’s Bazar.

“They requested a private beach portion since they were nervous and insecure in a busy environment,” he explained.

The gang rape of a woman in Cox’s Bazar earlier this month generated a public outcry about women’s safety in the city.

However, the decision to close off a stretch of the beach sparked outrage on social media, with some accusing the government of catering to radical Islamists who still wield significant power in the country.

Syed Ishtiaque Reza, a veteran journalist and analyst, commented on Facebook, “This is Talebistan,” referring to the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Another commentator likened it to “Mollahtantra,” which means “hardline Islamist philosophy” in Arabic.

Bangladeshi society remains conservative, and a hardline Islamist party has conducted enormous rallies in recent years demanding gender segregation in workplaces and factories.

Hundreds of thousands of people go to Cox’s Bazar over the Christmas season, and the tourism industry has grown rapidly in recent years.

Authorities have established a tourism police force to patrol coastal communities in order to ensure the safety of the growing number of tourists.