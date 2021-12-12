After protests were rejected, Verstappen won his first world title.

When Max Verstappen won a thrilling season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, he clinched his first Formula One world title, but only after two protests from Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team were denied.

Verstappen took advantage of a crash by Nicholas Latifi to essentially set up a one-lap race for the title, just as it appeared Hamilton was on his way to his eighth global triumph.

Verstappen and Hamilton, who were tied on points at the start of the race, started the last lap wheel to wheel, but the 24-year-old Red Bull driver pushed away to take the checkered flag.

It was a thrilling conclusion to a tournament that spanned 22 spellbinding acts.

“We need a miracle,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said of Hamilton’s chances of surpassing Michael Schumacher’s seven world titles.

It arrived in the form of Latifi, who crashed his Williams and was replaced by Dutchman Verstappen, who pitted for new tyres when Hamilton did not.

When racing began for the 58th and final lap at the Yas Marina circuit, Verstappen sped by Hamilton to capture the checkered flag, delighting the Red Bull pit crew and infuriating Mercedes.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, appealed the verdict, saying that the rules governing safety car operations had been broken.

The stewards rejected the protests after a lengthy hearing. Mercedes has indicated its intention to challenge the decision, and they have 96 hours to file an official appeal or withdraw it.

As a result, the lawyers could still win this unusual title race.

Verstappen, on the other hand, was enjoying his newfound status as world champion for the time being.

He exclaimed, “It’s insane.” “When I was younger, I wanted to be a Formula One driver. You fantasize about winning and being on the podium. But it’s wonderful when they tell you that you’re the global champion.” In loss, Hamilton was gracious, embracing his adversary and congratulating him and his squad. “We gave it everything this last half of the season and never gave up, that’s the most important thing,” the 36-year-old Briton continued. Both the deposed champion’s father Anthony and the newly minted champion’s father Jos, a former F1 driver, congratulated Verstappen.

The Netherlands exploded in applause as the first Dutch Formula One world champion was crowned.

“What an incredible conclusion. I can’t speak because I’ve lost my voice “In a Hague bar, Tom Alsem, 30, said.

“A momentous day for Dutch sport,” said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Twitter.

