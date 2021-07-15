After protests, Cuba restores Internet access, but not social media.

According to AFP journalists, Cuban authorities restored internet connectivity on Wednesday after three days of disruptions following massive protests over the weekend.

On 3G and 4G, however, access to social media and messaging apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter remained prohibited.

Cubans can only access independent media through social media, and messaging apps are their primary means of communication.

Since anti-government protests erupted in the communist-ruled island over the worst economic crisis in decades, one person has died and more than 100 have been jailed, including independent journalists and opposition activists.

On Monday, the web monitoring group NetBlocks stated that major social media and communication platforms in Cuba had been disrupted.

The situation has been attributed to a half-century of US economic pressure on Cuba, but it also coincides with severe regulations against Covid-19 and an increase in cases.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that the US had incited popular unrest in Cuba through a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #SOSCuba.

“We don’t have mobile internet, but we also don’t have medicines,” Rodriguez explained.

“I regret to inform you that Cuba will not give up its right to self-defense.”

The US urged Cuba on Tuesday to lift internet restrictions and show “respect for the people’s voice by opening all channels of communication, both online and offline.”

On Wednesday, the streets of Havana were calm, but there was a noticeable increase in security, particularly around the parliament building, where protesters shouted “Down with the dictatorship,” “Freedom,” and “We’re hungry” on Sunday.

On Tuesday, new demands for a protest outside the parliament building, which was encircled by police vehicles, surfaced on social media.

Some Cubans, according to NetBlocks, have been able to circumvent internet restrictions by utilizing virtual private networks, or VPNs.