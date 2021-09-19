After polls, Putin’s party is expected to retain its parliamentary majority.

On the final day of three-day elections in which most Kremlin critics were prevented from voting, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s party looked likely to retain a majority in parliament on Sunday.

The decision comes after Russia’s authorities launched an unprecedented assault on the opposition this year, imprisoning Putin’s most well-known domestic critic Alexei Navalny and banning his organizations as “extreme.”

All of his key allies were jailed or fled the country in the run-up to this weekend’s vote, and anyone linked with his groups was barred from running in the parliamentary and local elections, which are set to end at 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

“These aren’t elections in the traditional sense. People have no choice,” Vladimir Zakharov, a 43-year-old businessman from Russia’s second city, Saint Petersburg, told AFP.

Claims of censorship and widespread ballot stuffing tainted the elections.

As voting began on Friday, Apple and Google sparked outrage among Russia’s opposition by removing Navalny’s “Smart Voting” app, which advised followers on which candidate to support in order to topple Kremlin-aligned legislators.

Sources close to Google and Apple told AFP that the decision was made under duress from Russian authorities, who threatened to detain the tech giants’ local employees.

Navalny’s “Smart Voting” bot had been banned from the popular Telegram messenger by late Friday, and his team claimed on Saturday that Google was forcing them to delete Google Docs with recommended candidates in response to a request from Russia’s media regulator Roskomnadzor.

His team referred to the documents as the final “remaining” tools in support of their election strategy, and urged voters to snap a screenshot of them in case they were taken down.

Meanwhile, claims of ballot stuffing and military personnel guarding voting booths flooded Russian social media.

Online voting, new constraints on independent election observers, and polls spread out over three days, according to critics, all provide chances for huge voting fraud.

By Saturday afternoon, the independent Golos election monitor – which officials had labeled a “foreign agency” ahead of the election – had tallied over 2,750 reports of vote irregularities.

Ella Pamfilova, the head of the elections commission, said on Saturday that her office had received 137 allegations of voting “coercion.”

Putin’s United Russia party was polling at historic lows going into the lower chamber State Duma vote.

Recent polls by the state-run pollster VTsIOM revealed that fewer than 30% of Russians want to vote for the party, a drop of at least 10% from the weeks leading up to the last parliamentary election in 2016.

United Russia has experienced a rise in popularity for Putin, who is 68 years old.