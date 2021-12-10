After Orban’s challenge, a Hungary court avoids a conflict with the EU.

Hungary’s constitutional court rejected Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government’s attempt to overturn an EU court verdict criticizing the country’s harsh asylum policy on Friday.

The court’s judgment avoided a finding on the European Union’s authority over Hungarian law, avoiding a public spat with Brussels.

The court did rule, however, that Budapest has the authority to protect Hungary’s sovereignty.

Budapest had requested a review of a ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that it had broken EU law by allowing police to deport or physically “push back” asylum seekers across the Serbian border earlier this year.

The decision is the latest in a series of squabbles between Hungary and its NATO partner Poland over legislation that has targeted LGBTQ individuals, independent media, and civil society.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled in December 2020 that Hungary must stop sending asylum applicants to the Serbian side of its border fence, which it built in 2015.

Although the court stated that the petition filed by Justice Minister Judit Varga could “not be the subject of a review of the ECJ judgment,” it also stated that it could lead to a “assessment of the primacy of EU law.”

However, in a more nuanced statement, it stated that Budapest had the right “to ensure the effectiveness of the joint exercise of competences” in areas of joint legal jurisdiction between Brussels and Hungary.

“Hungary shall be entitled to exercise the relevant non-exclusive field of competence of the EU, in accordance with the presumption of reserved sovereignty,” it said, “until the EU institutions take the measures necessary to ensure the effectiveness of the joint exercise of competences.”

The court’s judgment, according to legal analyst Petra Bard, “moved the obligation back to the government to challenge EU law, if they chose to do so.”

Justice Minister Varga later claimed in a Facebook statement that the Friday judgement was a “milestone decision.”

Budapest can now “adapt its national regulations to reality by introducing additional, one-of-a-kind measures,” she explained.

“In addition to the physical closure of our borders, the constitutional court has constructed a powerful legal barrier with this judgment,” she remarked, alluding to the fencing.

The Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a human rights organization, applauded the constitutional court’s decision.

Budapest’s “effort to sabotage the ECJ ruling judgment has failed,” the Constitutional Court stated in a statement.

