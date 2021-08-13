After more US peaks, the German stock market index reaches a new high.

Following additional record highs on Wall Street overnight, Germany’s bluechip equities index broke beyond 16,000 points for the first time on Friday, as investors shrugged aside data showing fresh US inflation pressures.

A rise in wholesale prices has fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve may reverse direction and scale back its stimulus initiatives, beginning with a slower pace of huge bond purchases.

“For the time being, markets look… satisfied with that idea,” said Michael Hewson, CMC Markets’ chief market analyst.

“As long as the conversation stays away from the more contentious issue of rate hikes, the current pattern of… (stock market) highs appears set to continue.”

In Friday morning trading in Germany, the DAX 30 index touched a new high of 16,030 points.

When Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the annual central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this month, the first hint of a move to withdraw massive US stimulus might come as soon as this month.

The fear is that tapering, along with interest rate hikes to keep inflation in check as economies emerge from lockdowns, could stymie the recovery.

Elsewhere Following a generally favorable week, Asian stock markets closed lower on Friday.

The fast-spreading Delta virus type, which is prompting governments to reintroduce containment measures, as well as the Chinese government’s attempt to tighten its control on the world’s second-largest economy, were also weighing on public opinion.

In July, US producer prices grew more than twice as much as expected on-month, while the annual pace reached a new high, according to data released on Thursday.

The producer pricing report followed the consumer price index release on Wednesday, which showed that inflation slowed in July.

“Global investors are weighing the ramifications of the Delta virus’s spread, the Fed’s anticipated tapering, and China’s retaliation,” said Federated Hermes’ Geir Lode.

“With equity markets nearly doubling since the beginning of the pandemic and a ten-year bull market, investors are wondering how far the bull market can go.”

Investors were also watching events in China, where officials said that stricter anti-monopoly rules and punishments would be implemented over the next five years, as Beijing aims to tighten the screws even more after a recent crackdown on a variety of industries.

Leaders have already targeted tech and private equity corporations, and a statement released late Wednesday hinted that banking, public health, and food and medicine industries would all be targeted.

Crude oil prices, meanwhile, have extended their recent sell-off, which has been fueled by. Brief News from Washington Newsday.