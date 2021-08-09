After months of waiting, Nepal’s elderly receive their second Covid-19 vaccine shot.

Nepal began administering the second Covid-19 vaccination jabs to almost 1.4 million elderly people on Monday, after a months-long wait caused by India’s suspension of shipments due to a huge outbreak of illnesses.

People over 65 were entitled to receive their first AstraZeneca-Oxford shots from India starting in March, but after the stock ran out, they were unable to acquire their second dose.

The immunization push was eventually expanded to include everyone above the age of 18 using 1.6 million Sinopharm vaccines supplied by China and 1.5 million single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations sent by the US under the international Covax initiative.

The government has made it illegal to mix vaccination injections.

Following the government’s international plea for vaccines, Japan provided 1.6 million AstraZeneca shots, with Bhutan sending another 230,000.

“Those who were waiting for the second dosage of vaccine after receiving the first dose of (Indian-made AstraZeneca shot) Covishield in March will be given it starting today,” said Samir Kumar Adhikari, the chairman of the government’s National Health Emergency Operation Center.

Senior folks lined up at vaccination centers, some with walking aids and others assisted by relatives, holding official immunization cards proving their first dose.

Panna Das Shrestha, 72, expressed relief after receiving his second jab.

“We were quite concerned and unsure of what to do. But, happily, we received it in time,” Shrestha told AFP.

In January, the 30-million-strong country began an inoculation campaign, with one million Covishield pills given by India being used by health and other frontline personnel.

It ordered another two million Covishield shots, but barely half of them arrived before India stopped exporting them.

Covax had committed over two million Covishield pills to Nepal, but just 348,000 have been delivered so far.

China has agreed to provide more vaccines. The government also has a deal with Beijing to buy shots, but the details have not been revealed.

Nepal has reported more than 710,000 illnesses and over 10,000 deaths so far as a result of a disastrous second wave of infections that overloaded hospitals and created oxygen and drug shortages.