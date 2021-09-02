After missing out on the Belgian Grand Prix, Verstappen’s home race might be a hot topic.

The Formula One team is hoping that a return to “a true old-school track” in the Netherlands this weekend would help to erase the memory of last Sunday’s ludicrous washout in Belgium.

The Dutch Grand Prix, which hasn’t been held since 1985, is the second of three events in three weeks.

The first race was a snoozer that is still sparking debate in Formula One.

In a deluge at Spa-Francorchamps, it finished in a contentious ‘race’ of two completed laps behind a safety car.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull merely led from pole position until the race was red-flagged and abandoned, earning half a point for his meaningless victory.

It was enough for him to close the gap on Lewis Hamilton to three points.

As Formula One returns to Zandvoort, a fast circuit located in coastal sand dunes near Amsterdam, the Dutch driver might take the lead in front of his adoring fans. The last victory was Niki Lauda for McLaren in 1985.

The undulating circuit, which includes the iconic Tarzan corner and incorporates banked bends and sea views, has kept its unique, demanding, and eccentric character.

It should create a carnival atmosphere even if turnout is low.

The circuit has a capacity of 105,000 people, and the race was sold out, but Covid has limited the number of people who will be able to see Verstappen in action on home soil to about 70,000 per day.

Despite this, many members of the ‘orange army’ will be there in some much-needed warm, dry weather after being soaked in Spa.

Verstappen will attempt to become the first Dutchman to win a Grand Prix in his native country, while Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, will attempt to become the first man to win 100 Grands Prix.

“Leaving Belgium with only a handful of laps behind the safety car was not a satisfying sensation, but it is what it is,” said Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff. “We need to conclude that chapter and move on to the next one as soon as possible.

“For the drivers, Zandvoort is a fantastic circuit because it is quick and fluid. It feels like an authentic old-school course, so I’m sure they’re excited to take on the task.

“As a team, we’re looking forward to the challenge of taking on a new track, which implies new potential to gain an advantage. On Friday, we plan to hit the ground running and take the fight to our opponents.”

