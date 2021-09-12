After meeting Hungary’s Orban, Pope Francis calls for “openness.”

At a large open-air mass in Budapest on Sunday, Pope Francis met with anti-immigration Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban before urging pilgrims to be “open” and “considerate.”

The head of 1.3 billion Catholics, who was in Hungary to finish the International Eucharistic Congress, met Orban behind closed doors in Budapest’s vast Fine Arts Museum, flanked by his deputy and the president.

On the one hand, the Hungarian prime minister describes himself as a “defender of Christian Europe” against migration. Pope Francis, on the other hand, has called for assistance for the marginalized and people of all faiths who are escaping conflict and poverty.

“The cross exhorts us to keep our roots firm but not defensive; to draw from the wellsprings, opening ourselves to the thirst of our time’s men and women. “My desire for you is that you be like that: grounded and open, rooted and considerate,” the Pope said at the end of the 52nd Congress in Budapest’s Heroes’ Square.

The pope’s approach to meeting individuals who don’t share his worldview – which he considers to be inherently Christian – has been met with apprehension among the faithful, particularly among orthodox Catholics.

Following a photo of the two shaking hands, Orban wrote on his Facebook page, “I implored Pope Francis not to let Christian Hungary perish.”

The encounter was termed as “cordial” by the Vatican.

The role of the church in the country, the dedication to environmental conservation, and the protection and promotion of the family were among the subjects discussed, according to the statement.

There has been no love lost between Orban supporters in Hungary and the Catholic world’s leader in recent years.

Pro-Orban media and politicians have slammed the pontiff, dubbing him the “Soros Pope” for his pro-refugee attitudes, a reference to the Hungarian-born liberal US billionaire George Soros, a right-wing bete-noire.

The pontiff’s quick visit has also sparked some eyebrows.

His seven-hour stopover in Hungary will be followed by a more than two-day formal visit to Slovakia, Hungary’s smaller neighbor.

Pope Francis warned of “the threat of antisemitism still lurking in Europe and elsewhere” in his first address to Christian and Jewish leaders after meeting Orban and the country’s bishops.

“This is a fuse that should not be lit. And the best way to defuse it is to work together positively and promote fraternity,” the pontiff remarked from his seated position.

Hungary's Jewish population is estimated to be 100,000 people.