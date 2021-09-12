After meeting Hungary’s Orban, Pope Francis calls for openness and travels to Slovakia.

On a quick visit to Hungary on Sunday, Pope Francis met with Hungary’s anti-immigration Prime Minister Viktor Orban and advocated for greater openness before departing for a four-day tour of Slovakia.

During a seven-hour visit to Hungary, Pope Francis told tens of thousands gathered in Budapest’s Heroes’ Square that he wanted them to be “based and open, anchored and caring.”

In contrast to Orban, who portrays himself as a defender of “Christian Europe” against immigrants, the head of 1.3 billion Catholics has frequently called for assistance for the marginalised and those of all religions escaping violence and poverty.

Thousands more flocked to a nearby main avenue, where screens and loudspeakers had been erected, while others watched from balconies and other structures.

“The Pope never says anything that isn’t justified. Zsuzsanna Pusztai, 75, stated, “His words are nicely chosen and contain a delicate message.”

The pope met with Orban and other key officials while in Hungary to finish the International Eucharistic Congress.

Orban wrote on his Facebook page, “I implored Pope Francis not to let Christian Hungary perish,” with a photo of the two shaking hands.

He presented the pontiff with a copy of King Bela IV’s letter to Pope Innocent IV in 1250, in which he requested assistance against Mongol troops that threatened Christian Hungary.

The Vatican called the encounter as “cordial,” noting that they talked about environmental conservation and family promotion, among other things.

Between Orban followers and the Catholic leader, there has been no love lost.

For his pro-refugee attitudes, pro-Orban media and politicians have labeled Francis “anti-Christian.”

Francis had previously told Hungarian bishops that numerous ethnic and religious groups have “converted this country into a cosmopolitan environment,” giving a “great chance.”

Orban’s trademark anti-migration crusade, on the other hand, has featured border fencing and detention camps for asylum seekers.

Days before the pope’s arrival, posters with the words “Budapest welcomes the Holy Father” and statements from the pope, including requests for solidarity and tolerance toward minorities, appeared on the streets of the opposition-controlled Hungarian capital.

Earlier in the day, Francis reminded Christian and Jewish leaders of the “danger of antisemitism still lurking in Europe and beyond.”

The 84-year-old remained sat throughout the speech, apologizing because “I’m not 15.”

Hungary has one of the largest Jewish communities in Central Europe, with a population of 100,000 people.

Orban has been accused of sponsoring anti-Semitic campaigns in the past, with posters depicting Hungary-born investor George Soros as a puppet master directing the EU’s institutions. Brief News from Washington Newsday.