After losing an arbitration case with the producers of ‘House of Cards,’ Kevin Spacey will pay $31 million.

According to legal documents made public Monday, disgraced US movie star Kevin Spacey will have to pay about $31 million to the production company that created the series “House of Cards,” in which he featured until he was sacked over sexual harassment charges.

MRC, the production company behind the blockbuster political thriller that aired on Netflix, had claimed damages for revenue lost as a result of Spacey’s unexpected departure following allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

When MRC filed a petition to confirm the judgement in a Los Angeles court on October 19, an arbitration judge made the decision.

According to the document, MRC suspended Spacey and launched an investigation after the allegations surfaced, finding that the “American Beauty” star had “breached provisions of both the Acting and Executive Producing Agreements that set standards for his workplace conduct, including by breaching MRC’s Harassment Policy.”

The #MeToo campaign against sexual harassment and abuse, which was launched by the case of all-powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, coincided with the flood of accusations that put an end to the 62-year-successful old’s career.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, had appeared in five seasons of “House of Cards” as shady US politician Frank Underwood, until sexual harassment charges against coworkers were made public in the media.

According to the company’s petition, “MRC had no knowledge whatsoever of any such activity by Spacey with any actor or crew affiliated with the Show.”

The actor’s abrupt departure from the popular series necessitated a rearrangement, according to MRC, which resulted in “significant losses.”

It had to rewrite the script without the primary character of the show, Claire Underwood, and revamp the sixth season, which was reduced from 13 to eight episodes.

In 2019, the production company filed a lawsuit against Spacey. A request for comment from the actor’s legal team was not returned by AFP.