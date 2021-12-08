After laying off 900 employees over Zoom, Better.com’s CEO apologizes for exacerbating a “difficult situation.”

In a message to the surviving employees on Wednesday, Vishal Garg, the founder and CEO of Better.com in New York, apologized for how he lay off 900 employees in a three-minute Zoom call on Dec. 1.

Garg admitted that he didn’t pay enough attention to the people who were sacked and their contributions to the online mortgage company. Garg also apologized for embarrassment he caused existing staff.

“I know that the way I delivered this news aggravated an already difficult situation. I apologize terribly and pledge to learn from this experience and do more to be the leader you expect me to be… “I couldn’t be more appreciative of what you’re doing for the customers we serve,” the letter says.

The method in which the layoffs were carried out drew national notice.

Garg fired 900 employees on the spot during the Zoom session by simply saying, “You are part of the unfortunate group that is being laid off… “Your employment with us has come to an end, and it is effective immediately.” A total of 9% of the mortgage company’s employees were laid off. The decision was “gut-wrenching,” according to CFO Kevin Ryan. Just days before the layoffs, Better.com received a $750 million capital injection from its sponsors, putting its balance sheet at $1 billion.

Garg was previously a founding partner at Phoenix Holdings and One Zero Capital. He was also the co-founder and president of MRU Holdings, or “MyRichUncle,” earlier in his career.