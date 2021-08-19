After lashing the Mexican Caribbean, Grace has weakened to a tropical storm.

On stretch of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, Hurricane Grace stopped planes and forced visitors to spend the night in shelters before falling to a tropical storm on Thursday as it pushed inland.

Grace made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula near Tulum, known for its Mayan temples, as a Category One hurricane before dawn, the lowest on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale.

At 1500 GMT, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami stated it was losing strength as it churned across the peninsula, with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers (65 miles) per hour.

As the hurricane reached Mexico on Wednesday, more than 100 flights to and from Cancun’s main resort were canceled, while vacationers in Tulum were advised to vacate their hotel rooms.

According to Carlos Joaquin, governor of the southeastern state of Quintana Roo, more than 300 people were evacuated and the storm went by the Riviera Maya shoreline without causing any deaths.

The Cancun airport reopened on Thursday, but the ports remained closed, according to Joaquin.

Electricity was cut off, affecting about 150,000 people, but Joaquin assured that once the storm passes, repairs will be made to restore service.

At morning, Cancun’s hotel zone was mostly deserted as heavy winds and rain wreaked havoc on structures on the beach, which was battered by strong waves.

According to photographs issued by local officials, the storm fell trees in the city of Valladolid in the neighboring state of Yucatan and damaged some of the less sturdy dwellings.

The storm is projected to continue over the southwest Gulf of Mexico after crossing the Yucatan, before impacting the eastern state of Veracruz, where a hurricane warning was in effect.

“After the center reaches the Gulf of Mexico, re-intensification is likely,” the NHC added.

“When Grace makes landfall on the mainland coast of Mexico late Friday or early Saturday, it is expected to be a hurricane. Grace is likely to diminish quickly as it advances inland across central Mexico, according to the forecast.

Forecasters warned strong gusts and heavy rains would continue to batter the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday.

“Heavy rains from Grace will certainly cause flash and urban flooding, as well as the potential for mudslides,” it warned.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm surge will be accompanied by “large and dangerous waves” near the coast.

Businesses in the Riviera Maya boarded up windows on Wednesday, while fisherman and tour operators carried their gear.