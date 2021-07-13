After India’s floods and landslides, at least six people have died and several others are missing.

Heavy monsoon rains prompted landslides and flash floods in two states, killing at least six people, officials said. Rescuers in northern India were digging through boulders and muck looking for the missing on Tuesday.

Roads, cars, and residences were washed away in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, which has been hit by severe rains throughout the weekend, according to television footage and videos shared on social media.

Officials said one dead was recovered and five people were saved at Boh village, where one of the landslides occurred.

In other parts of the state, two more bodies were discovered in landslides and flash floods.

On Tuesday, Kangra district police superintendent Vimukt Ranjan told AFP that “NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) men continued to search for the missing in the night and after sunrise at Boh village… where nine persons are still missing.”

Three members of a family were murdered after their house collapsed during a landslide on Sunday in the neighboring state of Uttarakhand, officials told the Press Trust of India.

Dharamshala is a major tourist destination as well as a refugee camp for Tibetans, including the Dalai Lama, their spiritual leader.

As temperatures in northern India climbed ahead of the annual monsoon deluge, tourists flocked to the town in recent weeks, prompting Covid-19 social distancing warnings.

Tourists should avoid the area, according to authorities, because more heavy rains are expected in the next 24 hours, which could cause landslides.

The monsoon is essential for replenishing South Asia’s water supply, but it also brings death and disaster to the region every year.

Over the weekend, around 80 persons were murdered after being struck by lightning in three states in northern and western India.