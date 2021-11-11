After his wages were docked for a minute’s delay, a Japanese train driver filed a lawsuit.

According to the company, a Japanese train driver is suing his employer after his pay were penalized 56 yen ($0.50) due to a minute-long delay in the country’s notoriously punctual rail system.

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun daily, the driver launched the lawsuit against the West Japan Railway (JR West) earlier this year after it punished him for a labor mix-up in June 2020 that caused the delay.

According to the newspaper, he is demanding 2.2 million yen ($19,470) in damages for mental agony caused by the event.

The driver was supposed to transport an empty train to a garage at Okayama station in western Japan, but he ended up on the incorrect platform.

According to the publication, the mix-up caused a delay in the driver switch, which caused the train to depart the station and arrive at the depot a minute later than planned.

The corporation claims that docking the driver’s earnings was justified because no work was done during the mix-up.

On Thursday, a JR West representative confirmed the lawsuit to AFP, declining to comment “while the action is pending.”

“Differences about how to interpret” the cause of the delay led to the complaint, he said, adding that the business has docked the driver’s salary under its “no work, no pay” policy.

The unnamed guy claims that the delay was due to a minor human error, and that he should not have been declared absent from work.

Japan’s rail system is renowned for its efficiency and punctuality, and it is frequently referenced as a model for other networks across the world.

In 2017, a local railway operator made international headlines after apologizing profusely for the “terrible inconvenience” caused by a train that left 20 seconds early.