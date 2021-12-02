After her second privacy victory, Meghan Markle calls for a shake-up in the tabloids.

Meghan Markle gained a second legal victory against a British media group on Thursday, when judges dismissed the publisher’s appeal of a judgment that it had violated her privacy.

The Duchess of Sussex expressed her hope that the verdict would inspire others to hold tabloid publications accountable and reform their ways.

“This is a triumph not just for me, but for anyone who has ever been afraid to stand up for what’s right,” she said in a statement following the decision.

“While our victory sets a precedent, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reform a tabloid industry that breeds cruelty in individuals and benefits from the lies and agony they cause.”

Markle went to court after Associated Newspapers published excerpts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

In February, a High Court judge decided that excerpts from the letter published in the Mail on Sunday were “manifestly disproportionate and illegal.”

The newspaper business was ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds in interim legal expenses and to run a front-page statement congratulating her on her legal triumph, according to the judge.

However, the decision was put on hold while the paper appealed the decision.

The letter’s contents were “personal, private, and not subjects of real public interest,” according to the three Court of Appeal justices in London who agreed with the lower court judge.

“The articles in The Mail on Sunday infringed on the duchess’ reasonable expectation of privacy,” ruled Geoffrey Vos, England and Wales’ most senior civil judge, who added that it was “difficult to see” how a trial could have changed that.

The crucial point, he argued, was that the publications “focused on revealing the contents of the letter” rather than giving Thomas Markle an opportunity to react to charges made against him in a piece in People magazine in the United States.

“Rather than her father’s responses to what People magazine had written,” stated Vos, the pieces “were blasted as a new public reveal of portions from the duchess’s letter to her father.”

He stated that the first judge “had been correct in deciding that only one paragraph of the letter could have been used to dispute the accusation in People Magazine.”

Associated Press, which also owns the Daily Mail and MailOnline, claimed that Markle wrote the letter to her father knowing it would be published, despite her claims to the contrary.

Her father’s letter was written. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.