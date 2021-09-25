After hearing gruesome sex crime testimony, a jury considers R. Kelly’s fate.

Jurors began deliberating on Friday whether internationally acclaimed musician R. Kelly coordinated a sex crimes ring for nearly three decades after hearing from 50 witnesses and hours of harrowing testimony over the course of 21 days.

The case, which has been delayed by the pandemic for over a year, is regarded as a watershed moment in the #MeToo movement since it is the first major sex assault trial in which the majority of accusers are Black women.

The prosecution has woven the threads of alleged misconduct into a complex network of crimes that they claim the artist born Robert Sylvester Kelly committed with impunity, using his celebrity to prey on young women and teenagers for his own sexual enjoyment.

The state was entrusted with showing Kelly, 54, is guilty of racketeering, a serious allegation often associated with the mafia that portrays Kelly as the boss of a network of associates who aided in his abuse.

He’s also facing eight offenses under the Mann Act, which prohibits persons from being transported across state borders for sex.

Judge Ann Donnelly sent the jury home without a decision on Friday afternoon. On Monday, they will continue their deliberations.

To convict Kelly of racketeering, jurors must find him guilty of at least two of 14 “predicate actions,” or offenses that are part of a larger pattern of illicit activity.

Accusations of rape, druggings, detention, and child pornography were among the disturbing testimony used to substantiate those offenses.

Many of the alleged victims recalled meeting Kelly at concerts or mall performances, and being given slips of paper with Kelly’s contact information by his crew.

Several people claimed they were told he could help them advance in the music industry.

According to prosecutors, all were instead “indoctrinated” into Kelly’s world, groomed for sex at his whim, and kept in line by “coercive tactics of control,” such as isolation and harsh discipline.

“He isn’t a genius by any stretch of the imagination. He is a thief. Nadia Shihata, an assistant US attorney, told jurors, “He’s a predator.”

“Writing popular songs and playing in front of live audiences does not give you permission to commit crimes.”

The defense painted a very different picture of the superstar, claiming he was a “sex symbol” and “playboy” who was being targeted by enraged ex-girlfriends and cash-hungry superfans.

Attorney Deveraux Cannick said, “They’re all working on these paydays.”

In her rebuttal, Shihata slammed that notion, telling jurors that witnesses — nine women and two men who testified about horrific torture – “relived some of the worst periods of their life for you.”

Six people are named in the indictment. Brief News from Washington Newsday.