After filing for bankruptcy, Toys ‘R’ Us is making a comeback, with new stores opening in Macy’s.

Toys ‘R’ Us will create toy stores in over 400 Macy’s department stores around the country after filing for bankruptcy in 2018.

Toys ‘R’ Us and Macy’s announced on Thursday that they will collaborate to establish toy stores in 2022.

In a press release, Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, said, “Toys ‘R’ Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys, and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles.”

After closing all of its stores across the country in June 2018, this is the second attempt to bring the toy company back to life.

WHP Global, a brand management organization, acquired Toys ‘R’ Us earlier this year with aspirations to increase the toy company’s global and digital reach.

WHP Global and Toys ‘R’ Us chairman and CEO Yehuda Shmidman said, “Our partnership with Macy’s marks the highly anticipated return of Toys ‘R’ Us in the United States and changes the retail landscape by combining two beloved retail brands for consumers across the country in a completely innovative way.”

Customers will be greeted by the brand’s renowned mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe as they enter Toys ‘R’ Us stores when they open next year. There will also be sections organized by category, age, and interest, as well as an activation center and other features.

It’s unclear which Macy’s locations will have Toys ‘R’ Us, or how big the stores would be. Toys ‘R’ Us and Macy’s now have websites where customers may buy for toys.